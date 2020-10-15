British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $372.99

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $372.99 and traded as high as $375.50. British Land shares last traded at $355.60, with a volume of 2,747,848 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British Land to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on British Land from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 463 ($6.05).
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 372.93.
About British Land (LON:BLND)
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
