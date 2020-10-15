British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $372.99

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $372.99 and traded as high as $375.50. British Land shares last traded at $355.60, with a volume of 2,747,848 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British Land to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on British Land from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 463 ($6.05).

Get British Land alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 372.93.

In related news, insider Chris Grigg purchased 41 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £363.88 ($475.41) per share, with a total value of £14,919.08 ($19,491.87). Also, insider Simon Carter purchased 9,726 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £37,056.06 ($48,413.98). Insiders have acquired a total of 12,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,990 over the last 90 days.

About British Land (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.