Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on BRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

BRX stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

