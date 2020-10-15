Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will announce sales of $269.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.78 million and the highest is $295.00 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $292.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,970,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,724,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,891,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 164,434 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,634,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 233,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,706. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

