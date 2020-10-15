Brokerages Anticipate AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACRX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. 80,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,064. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,659,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

