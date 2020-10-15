Brokerages Anticipate AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACRX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. 80,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,064. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,659,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit