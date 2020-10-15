Brokerages Anticipate ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.94 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Securities raised ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Sidoti raised ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ATN International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $78,117.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,484,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ATN International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATN International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ATN International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in ATN International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,390. The company has a market capitalization of $808.48 million, a PE ratio of -170.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ATN International has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $79.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -618.18%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

