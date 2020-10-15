Brokerages Anticipate ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). ClearPoint Neuro posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ClearPoint Neuro.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.27% and a negative return on equity of 176.52%.

NASDAQ CLPT traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,673. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.