Brokerages Anticipate Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million.

LCTX stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,093. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

