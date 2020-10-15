Brokerages Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $10.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,338 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 120,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $8,478,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 526,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,014,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

