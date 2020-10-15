Brokerages Expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce $51.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.50 million and the highest is $52.87 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $49.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year sales of $207.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.90 million to $209.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $200.20 million, with estimates ranging from $199.10 million to $201.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAL shares. BidaskClub cut Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.75. 3,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.83. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

