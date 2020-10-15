Brokerages Expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 34,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 48.51 and a quick ratio of 48.51. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 45.45%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 237.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

