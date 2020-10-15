Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $642.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $642.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.52 million to $653.30 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $618.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $2,439,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after acquiring an additional 760,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

