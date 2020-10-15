Brokerages Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.24). Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 372.34% and a negative net margin of 386.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 54,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,187. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,379.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 390.3% in the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,166,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 337.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,049,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 809,934 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,904,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after acquiring an additional 689,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $5,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

