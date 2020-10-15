Brokerages Expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $730,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) will announce sales of $730,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $470,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $890,000.00. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.25 million, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $6.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million.

LCTX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.28. 15,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,093. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

