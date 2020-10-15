Brokerages Expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $397.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,815. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.29 and a beta of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

