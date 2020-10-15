Brokerages Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. BidaskClub cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vaxart by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 83,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,530,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vaxart by 2,246.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 289,761 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vaxart by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VXRT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 245,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,739,920. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $753.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of -0.04.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.