Brokerages Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) PT at $15.66

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AQN shares. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.60. 94,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.37 million. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.