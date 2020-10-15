Brokerages Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Price Target at $21.55

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.55.

Several research analysts have commented on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,705. Cactus has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.29 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,577,000. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 78.1% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 441,293 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,270,000 after buying an additional 380,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

