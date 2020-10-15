Brokerages Set Capreit (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Target Price at $55.94

Capreit (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.94.

CDPYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Capreit from $56.75 to $56.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capreit from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Capreit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of CDPYF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.07. 361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694. Capreit has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 55,100 suites, including townhomes and manufacturing housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 59,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally 3,700 suites in Ireland as at December 31, 2019.

