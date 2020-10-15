Brokerages Set Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) Price Target at $86.00

Shares of Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:LMND traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 51,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,731. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.95. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $96.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lemonade stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

