Brokerages Set Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Target Price at $20.25

Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,444. Mastercraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $373.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter worth $193,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.