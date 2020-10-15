Brokerages Set Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Price Target at $7.25

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

NVCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Neovasc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 121.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neovasc by 139.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Neovasc during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Neovasc by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 643,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 292,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,368. The company has a market cap of $58.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

