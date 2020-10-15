Brokerages Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) (LON:RDSA) Price Target at GBX 1,762

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) (LON:RDSA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,762 ($23.02).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDSA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of RDSA traded down GBX 35.50 ($0.46) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 954.40 ($12.47). 4,769,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,188,243. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 905.70 ($11.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,356 ($30.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion and a PE ratio of -6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,045.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,243.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L)’s payout ratio is -33.36%.

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

