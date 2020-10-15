Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target at $20.39

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Victory Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.10. 899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,092. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. Victory Capital has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $24.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.92 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

