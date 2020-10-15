Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BZLFY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

BZLFY stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. 8,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,114. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.85. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.