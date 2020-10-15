Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on BVRDF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.12. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.