Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Update

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BUKS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 27,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,154. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Butler National has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.49%.

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

