Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BUKS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 27,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,154. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Butler National has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.49%.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit