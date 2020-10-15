Bytecoin (BCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.42 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $25.42 million and $14,631.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.88 or 0.01108791 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002690 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

