Calidus Resources Ltd (ASX:CAI) Insider Buys A$154,550.00 in Stock

Calidus Resources Ltd (ASX:CAI) insider David Reeves bought 275,000 shares of Calidus Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$154,550.00 ($110,392.86).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.27.

Get Calidus Resources alerts:

About Calidus Resources

Calidus Resources Limited explores for gold properties. Its flagship property is the Warrawoona Gold project located in the East Pilbara district of the Pilbara Goldfield in Western Australia. The company is based in West Perth, Australia.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Calidus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calidus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.