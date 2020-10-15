Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $200.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.93.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after buying an additional 6,476,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,004,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448,190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 402,114 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 670.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,656,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,786 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

