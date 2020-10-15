Canaccord Genuity Cuts Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Price Target to GBX 62

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt raised Stagecoach Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 73.71 ($0.96).
LON SGC opened at GBX 38.06 ($0.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.93 million and a PE ratio of 5.95. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.47.
About Stagecoach Group
Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.
Further Reading: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.