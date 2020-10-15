Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.73

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and traded as low as $3.58. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 170 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFPUF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

