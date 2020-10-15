Cardano Trading Up 11.3% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bithumb, Cryptopia and Coinbe. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $3.33 billion and approximately $574.26 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00024966 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00030338 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004967 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00019439 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00019757 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.01173135 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, Gate.io, Bittrex, Upbit, Exmo, Cryptomate, Coinnest, ABCC, Huobi, Indodax, Coinbe, HitBTC, Cryptohub, ZB.COM, DragonEX, LiteBit.eu, Altcoin Trader, CoinFalcon, Bitbns, Cryptopia, OTCBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

