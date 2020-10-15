CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Bank of America

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KMX. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

KMX stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.87. The stock had a trading volume of 26,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,166. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.60. CarMax has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $109.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $24,864,292.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 466,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,553,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 6,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $637,104.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,184.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,817 shares of company stock worth $31,400,527. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in CarMax by 18.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 358.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in CarMax by 10.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in CarMax by 6.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CarMax by 23.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,053,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,691,000 after buying an additional 200,720 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

