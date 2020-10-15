CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Bank of America

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.50% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on KMX. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.
KMX stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.87. The stock had a trading volume of 26,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,166. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.60. CarMax has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $109.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.
In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $24,864,292.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 466,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,553,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 6,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $637,104.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,184.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,817 shares of company stock worth $31,400,527. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in CarMax by 18.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 358.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in CarMax by 10.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in CarMax by 6.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CarMax by 23.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,053,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,691,000 after buying an additional 200,720 shares during the period.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
