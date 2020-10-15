CB2 Insights Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBIIF) Short Interest Up 8,766.7% in September

CB2 Insights Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBIIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 8,766.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CB2 Insights stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,696. CB2 Insights has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.40.
CB2 Insights Company Profile
Featured Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for CB2 Insights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB2 Insights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.