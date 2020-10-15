CB2 Insights Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBIIF) Short Interest Up 8,766.7% in September

CB2 Insights Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBIIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 8,766.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CB2 Insights stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,696. CB2 Insights has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

CB2 Insights Company Profile

CB2 Insights Inc, a healthcare services and technology company, operates a secure cloud-based cannabis healthcare technology platform in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. Its technology platform connects patients, physicians, and regulated suppliers for the purposes of assessment, qualification, registration, and access to medication.

