Celer Network Price Tops $0.0046 (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including TOKOK, Binance, Gate.io and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $18.26 million and $3.31 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00040192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.23 or 0.04856449 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00050782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031689 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,958,614,878 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network's official website is www.celer.network/#

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

