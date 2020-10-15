Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.70

Shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.70 and traded as high as $41.22. Centrica shares last traded at $40.41, with a volume of 15,147,335 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target (up previously from GBX 29 ($0.38)) on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target (up previously from GBX 30 ($0.39)) on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Centrica to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 60.04 ($0.78).

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64.

In related news, insider Chris OShea acquired 40,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £19,488 ($25,461.20). In the last three months, insiders bought 41,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,877.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

