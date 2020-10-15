ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.31 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, EXX, BigONE and HitBTC. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $94,369.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,478.71 or 0.99997734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00049758 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001321 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000616 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00139800 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00024498 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Binance, Coinnest, BigONE, EXX, HitBTC, ZB.COM, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

