Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.84 Million

Brokerages predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) will announce $265.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $277.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.00 million. Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $396.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of CHEF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 18,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $595.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $16,785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 659,862 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 736.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 494,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 435,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after acquiring an additional 337,396 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 268.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 188,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 137,424 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

