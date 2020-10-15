Chubb (NYSE:CB) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $152.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.19.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $118.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.56. Chubb has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 60,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 74.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

