Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.50.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cineplex from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cineplex from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.29.

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$4.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.50. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.72 and a 52 week high of C$34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $291.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.70 million. Analysts forecast that Cineplex will post -0.8000614 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phyllis Yaffe acquired 2,800 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$240,750.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

