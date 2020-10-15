Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after buying an additional 36,521 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,297,000 after buying an additional 2,834,587 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 183,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 864,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,096,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

