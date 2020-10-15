Citigroup Begins Coverage on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. BofA Securities downgraded KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.