Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.92

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and traded as high as $7.25. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 3,837 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CZWI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 341.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 31.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 101,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.