Clarkson (LON:CKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,341.55

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,341.55 and traded as high as $2,430.00. Clarkson shares last traded at $2,365.00, with a volume of 40,731 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,428 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,342.72. The stock has a market cap of $698.63 million and a PE ratio of -63.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -132.63%.

In related news, insider Peter Backhouse sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.70), for a total value of £23,500 ($30,702.90). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $7,013,000.

About Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

