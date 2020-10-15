Clarkson (LON:CKN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,341.55

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,341.55 and traded as high as $2,430.00. Clarkson shares last traded at $2,365.00, with a volume of 40,731 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,428 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,342.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.63 million and a P/E ratio of -63.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -132.63%.

In other news, insider Peter Backhouse sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,313 ($30.22), for a total value of £23,130 ($30,219.49). Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $7,013,000 over the last ninety days.

About Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

