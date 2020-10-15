Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,088.33

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,088.33 and traded as high as $1,095.00. Close Brothers Group shares last traded at $1,068.00, with a volume of 223,176 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,230 ($16.07)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,234 ($16.12).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,058.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,088.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 4%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.34%.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 10,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.35), for a total transaction of £107,677.92 ($140,681.89). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,838 shares of company stock worth $1,947,380.

About Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

