Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. Cloudbuy shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 2,759,306 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.25. The company has a market cap of $130,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.13.

About Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY)

cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.

