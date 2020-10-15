CLS Holdings USA Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Update

CLS Holdings USA Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 10,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CLSH opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. CLS Holdings USA has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.27.

Separately, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on CLS Holdings USA in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

