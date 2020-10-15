Coca-Cola Co (The) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:KO)

Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Coca-Cola has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 499,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,526,063. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $215.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

