Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $87.82

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.82 and traded as high as $88.16. Cogeco shares last traded at $86.76, with a volume of 24,652 shares.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$626.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Inc. will post 7.8399998 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

